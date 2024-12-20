Conjunctivitis is one of the most common eye conditions and occurs equally in people of different ages and both sexes. It is an inflammation or infection of the conjunctiva, a very thin membrane that covers the inside of the eyelid and the white part of the eye. When conjunctivitis occurs, it is easier to see the blood vessels, which causes the eye to have a reddish color.

Causes of conjunctivitis

Four causes of a disease

There are basically four causes of conjunctivitis:

– Viruses.

– Bacteria.

– Substances with irritating elements.

– Allergens, among which mites that hide in dust and pollen stand out.

Viral and bacterial conjunctivitis are extremely contagious. You should avoid rubbing your eyes to prevent possible contagion to other people.

Symptoms of conjunctivitis

Redness and watery eyes

It is not difficult to notice that you have conjunctivitis. There are a series of very clear symptoms that recur regardless of the cause:

– Reddish eyes.

– Teary eyes.

– Burning in the eyes.

– Frequent appearance of rheumatism.

– Mucus and nasal congestion.

Diagnosis of conjunctivitis

Eye exam

The ophthalmologist usually identifies conjunctivitis through a simple eye exam that may be accompanied by other tests.

Conjunctivitis treatment and medication

Depending on the cause

– Viral conjunctivitis. In most cases, viral conjunctivitis does not require medical treatment because it evolves and disappears without needing to do anything.

– Bacterial conjunctivitis. It is best to put antibiotic drops in your eyes.

– Allergic conjunctivitis. Antiallergy medications help reduce the duration of conjunctivitis.

Prevention of conjunctivitis

A series of very simple hygiene habits

There are no foolproof methods to avoid being infected, but there are a series of easy tips to reduce the possibility of having conjunctivitis.

– Do not share towels and tissues with other people.

– Do not share glasses or contact lenses.

– Wash your hands frequently and use disinfectant often.

– When a person is prone to allergies, we must consult with the doctor to know what type of preventive measures we can adopt.

– Wear goggles to swim in public pools.

– Do not shower in public places with contact lenses in.

– Use “artificial tears” to relieve eye discomfort.

If the conjunctivitis is partial, affecting only one eye, it is important not to touch the healthy eye with the materials used for the diseased eye (compresses, tissues, makeup items such as sponges and masks…).