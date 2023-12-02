‘Broken to dust’, u ‘Obliterated’by its original name in English, premiered its first season in Netflix on November 30, 2023 and achieved great success, placing it among the most viewed series on the platform worldwide. This comedy full of action and drama transports us to Las Vegas, where an elite team of the United States Armed Forces spends a night of sex, drugs and alcohol in celebration of defusing a bomb. However, after learning that the device was fake, they will have to fight the effects of the hangover to find the real explosive and save the city.

The great popularity that the series obtained made its creators speak out about the possibility of making a second season, so they gave details that could excite all fans of this fiction.

Will ‘Drafted’ have a second season?

‘Blattened to dust’ is a series created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Healdwho in turn created ‘Cobra Kai’, another Netflix fiction that is based on the ‘Karate Kid’ saga. They revealed in an interview with Inverse that they would make a second season “if there is demand”, so its place in the Top 10 of the platform, where it continues to rise, could be the perfect excuse to continue the hilarious story.

However, this is hardly a wish of those who made the production a reality and their fans, since Netflix He has not yet commented on the matter. However, if the success of the series continues to increase and manages to lead the ranking of the most popular on the service, it will not be long before season 2 of ‘Blattened to dust’ be a reality.

Would season 2 of ‘Gone to dust’ take place in another city?

In the aforementioned interview with Inverse, the scriptwriters and producers also indicated that a possible second installment of ‘Blattened to dust’ It should be held in a city just as nocturnal as ‘Las Vegas’, where the first part took place, which is why they mentioned Miami, Ibiza, Rio de Janeiro and Cabo as some of the options to be the new location for the series. .

“If there is demand, we will certainly look for the next party city where our team can get into mischief and have another adventure,” Hurwitz revealed.

‘Gone to dust’ premiered on Thursday, November 30, 2023 and has already entered the top 10 on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

How many episodes does season 1 of ‘Destroyed’ have?

‘Blattened to dust’or ‘Obliterated’ in English, was originally intended to be a film, however, those in charge of its development saw potential in its story, so they turned it into a series, which has 8 chapters, whose duration ranges from 44 and 57 minutes.

Below we show you the titles of each episode:

Chapter 1: True American Heroes (55 minutes)

True American Heroes (55 minutes) Episode 2: Born in the USSR (52 minutes)

Born in the USSR (52 minutes) Chapter 3: Dice game (44 minutes)

Dice game (44 minutes) Chapter 4: Walk of shame (52 minutes)

Walk of shame (52 minutes) Chapter 5: Shots and more shots! (45 minutes)

Shots and more shots! (45 minutes) Chapter 6: From Las Vegas with love (53 minutes)

From Las Vegas with love (53 minutes) Chapter 7: It’s raining money (49 minutes)

It’s raining money (49 minutes) Chapter 8: The last chance (57 minutes)

