Culiacán.- Paloma Sanchez, Sinaloa federal deputy of the PRI Parliamentary Group in the LXV Legislature (GPPRI), celebrated the approval of the reforms to the Animal Protection Law, in the Congress of Sinaloa, with which are prohibited, from its entry into force, the bullfights in the entity.

Shortly after local deputies in the state approved the Animal Protection Law, the federal legislator said it is “something historic for the country.”

In his social networks, he considered that the torture process, the damage inflicted during the bullfight and the final death of the fighting bulls “is something inadmissible, which we cannot continue to allow.”

Paloma Sanchez He stated that, after the approval of the reforms that qualify bullfights as acts of animal cruelty, bullfighting is prohibited in Sinaloa, since provisions on the issue of animal protection will come into force.

Read more: Congress, removes veto from Quirino Ordaz, and prohibits bullfights in Sinaloa

In the legislation finally approved, penalties of up to six years are established for the crime of animal abuse, as well as fines and closures of those establishments in which animal shows are held.