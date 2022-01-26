Cell phones emit radiation, but despite the fact that most of the time this does not harm the health of users, there are some mobile phones whose level of emission is so great that they could be harmful to the human beings who use them.

At the end of 2021, a study of the German Office for Radiation Protection revealed that there are cell phones on the market that almost exceed the limit of two watts per kilogram of radiation, determined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The analysis carried out by the German agency was carried out in relation to the SAR measure (specific absorption rate), where 0.25 is ideal and around 2 watts per kilogram could start to cause long-term health damage to users.

Here are the cell phones that are in the first 10 places for high radiation emission:

Motorola Edge

OnePlus 6T

Sony Xperia A2 Plus

Google Pixel 3A XL

Google Pixel 4A

Xiaomi MiNote 10

Phone 13 ProMax

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13mini

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

As you can see, the model with the most radiation emission is the Motorola Edge, with an emission of 1.79 watts per kilogram; they are followed by the OnePlus 6T (1.55); the Sony Experia A2 Plus (1.41); the Google Pixel 3A XL (1.39), and the Google Pixel A4 (1.31).

While the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 models emit 1.10 watts of radiation per kilogram; the iPhone 13 Pro Max (0.99); the iPhone 13 (0.98); the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 mino (0.97) and the Xiaomi Mi Lite (0.89).

All cell phone models that do not appear in the top 10 emit less radiation than the levels measured in the study results and, therefore, are more in line with the limit recommended by the World Health Organization. Anyone who wants to know how much radiation their mobile emits can check it on the website of the German Office for Radiation Protection.

In extreme cases, continued exposure to radiation from cell phones that are near the limit can “damage tissues by changing cell structure and damaging DNA”, which in turn can lead to the development of cancer cells or other diseases, but this will depend on several factors.