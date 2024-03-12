Life choices | Researcher: Baby fever strikes fewer and fewer people

We joke about baby fever, but it's a real phenomenon. Now, however, it is decreasing, and the explanation is clear: when you don't see babies, you don't even get a fever.

It is like a pee emergency. You can do nothing and wait for the emergency to pass, but it always comes back worse.

This is how one woman described baby fever to a research professor at the Population Association Give to Rotkirch. The researcher laughs at the comparison, even though it is apt: baby fever is a compelling longing to have a child and it is felt not only in the mind but also in the body.