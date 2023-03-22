The leader of Vox did not go out of the script in his speech during the motion of censure and charge against popular and socialists for “a grotesque legislature.” The Vox leader presented his candidate, 89 years old and former leader of the PCE, as “a man of recognized prestige”, the symbol of a generation to which, Abascal pointed out, “we owe respect and gratitude.” Sánchez and his government, on the other hand, were labeled “expired” with a legacy of “ruin, division, negligence and hatred.”