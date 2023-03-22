The Minister of State for General Education and Advanced Technology, Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, confirmed that it is not a requirement to obtain a standard English language test certificate “IELTS” as part of the procedures for accepting the appointment of teachers specializing in teaching literary subjects in the Arabic language, explaining that the ministry allows newly appointed teachers of “Arabic” subjects. Passing the IELTS test within 6 months of appointment, with a level not exceeding (5).

This came in response to a parliamentary question directed by a member of the Federal National Council, Saeed Rashid Al-Abedi, to the minister during the seventh session of the fourth session of the seventeenth legislative chapter of the Council, which was held this morning, headed by the First Vice-President of the Council, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi.

During the session, the minister confirmed that the ministry and the Emirates Foundation for School Education have strict procedures and standards to ensure the safety and security of students inside school buses, including strict specifications and criteria for selecting drivers, as well as bus supervisors, explaining that there are 5,843 bus supervisors nationwide.

The minister moved on to talk about the mechanisms of administrative and functional dealing with teachers, as she indicated that the ministry is keen to promote its employees in a transparent and fair manner, according to considerations of job progression, but there was a problem represented in requests or accumulated cases for promotion during the past year, which the ministry dealt with and it was completed. Promote 1,165 employees and teachers before the end of the year 2022.

The Minister also spoke about developments in the conditions of school infrastructure, as she stated that 11 new educational complexes had been built at the level of the emirates of the country, including theatres, swimming pools, gyms and restaurants, stressing that these complexes will be received to enter service during the next academic year.