Nuevo León.- Given the increase in disappearances and attacks against women in the state of New Lionthe local Congress called on the State Human Rights Commission (CEDH) to request the declaration of a Gender Alert in 45 municipalities of the federal entity where it is not yet in force.

The deputy of the Citizen Movement (MC), Norma Benitezpointed out that at the beginning of this 2022 institutions and information media began to warn of the increase in violent acts against women in various municipalities not included in the Gender Violence Alert.

“In mid-2021, the incidence of gender-based crimes began to contrast the results of the security model based on citizen proximity, closing that year with nine violent deaths against women and ranking as the municipality (General Escobedo) with the most femicides. in Nuevo León and number 13 nationwide,” he said.

Read more: “There are many differences, the FGE will analyze them”: Debanhi’s father delivers autopsy

This trend, the emecist pointed out, has been kept on the rise, according to what was reported by the criminal traffic light published by the Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León (FGJNL).

“We consider it necessary and urgent to analyze in depth the specific case of the municipality of General Escobedo, in order to include it within the Alert for Gender Violence against Women, with the aim of strengthening the instruments it has and redesigning new routes that allow guarantee that women enjoy a life free of violence and in conditions of equality”, remarked the local legislator.

Meanwhile, in the Congress of Nuevo León, Brenda Sánchez, also an emecist, asked the secretariats of Public Security, Social Development, Health, Economy and Labor of the government of the entity, to promptly provide information related to the State Bank of Data and Information on Cases and Crimes of Violence Against Women in Nuevo León (BANAVIM).

The foregoing when pointing out that this organism has the data on girls, adolescents and women who have been targets of different types of violencefrom the physical, through the sexual and even the labor.

Read more: Unstoppable violence in Nuevo León: 2 lifeless women and human remains found

In recent weeks, the governor’s administration Samuel Garcia Sepulveda You have been in the eye of controversy due to the wave of missing women deprived of life that has been recorded in recent months.