Inter have chosen Paulo Dybala and it is not even news now. It is, if anything, by inverting the subject and object of the sentence. Yes, because the feeling is mutual: Joya also chose and chose for the Nerazzurri. He did it as you do at check-in, granting priority boarding to the Nerazzurri. It is the result of another contact between Steven Zhang’s club and the player’s entourage: it took place last week, it must be placed between the away matches in Bologna and that in Udine.