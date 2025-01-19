End of the first quarter
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] the far three-pointer fails.
Chumi Ortega [MoraBanc Andorra] makes the second free throw
Chumi Ortega [MoraBanc Andorra] makes the first free throw
Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] commits his second personal foul on Chumi Ortega
First personal foul by Andrés Feliz [Real Madrid] about Ferran Bassas
Xavier Rathan-Mayes tray [Real Madrid]
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba
Kyle Kuric’s basket [MoraBanc Andorra]
Ben Lammers [MoraBanc Andorra] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Nacho Llovet
Xavier Rathan-Mayes tray [Real Madrid]
Ben Lammers Basket [MoraBanc Andorra] with assistance from Ferran Bassas
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] 2nd free throw misses, defense rebound by Ben Lammers
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
Ben Lammers’ first personal foul [MoraBanc Andorra] about Xavier Rathan-Mayes
Jerrick Harding Bomb [MoraBanc Andorra]
Usman Garuba basket [Real Madrid]
Nacho Llovet [MoraBanc Andorra] The basket misses due to a block by Usman Garuba
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]
Jerrick Harding Basket [MoraBanc Andorra]
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the 1st free throw
2nd personal foul by Stan Okoye [MoraBanc Andorra] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched for two.
Ben Lammers Basket [MoraBanc Andorra] with assistance from Jerrick Harding
Mate by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Jerrick Harding’s triple [MoraBanc Andorra]
Usman Garuba basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Dzanan Musa
Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Sekou Doumbouya
Jerrick Harding [MoraBanc Andorra] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Sekou Doumbouya
First personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] About Shannon Evans
Shannon Evans [MoraBanc Andorra] steals the ball from Dzanan Musa
Stan Okoye [MoraBanc Andorra] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba.
Ben Lammers [MoraBanc Andorra] miss the triple. Offensive rebound goes to Jerrick Harding
1st personal foul in attack by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] About Jerrick Harding
Shannon Evans Basket [MoraBanc Andorra]
Usman Garuba Foot [Real Madrid]
Usman Garuba basket [Real Madrid] after palming the third missed free throw by Xavier Rathan-Mayes
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] makes the third free throw
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
1st personal foul by Jerrick Harding [MoraBanc Andorra] on Xavier Rathan-Mayes when he was shooting from three.
Sekou Doumbouya [MoraBanc Andorra] misses the extra free throw, Xavier Rathan-Mayes grabs the rebound
1st personal foul by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] on Sekou Doumbouya when he was pitching. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.
Sekou Doumbouya Basket [MoraBanc Andorra] and additional free throw for %number%ª foul by Usman Garuba
Dzanan Musa Tray [Real Madrid]
Hook by Felipe Dos Anjos [MoraBanc Andorra]
Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] The basket misses due to a block by Felipe Dos Anjos
Stan Okoye’s first personal foul [MoraBanc Andorra] about Usman Garuba
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Sekou Doumbouya [MoraBanc Andorra]
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Sekou Doumbouya.
Felipe Dos Anjos Basket [MoraBanc Andorra] after a counterattack, with assistance from Shannon Evans
Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Sekou Doumbouya.
Xavier Rathan-Mayes offensive rebound [Real Madrid] after missing a layup
Jerrick Harding’s triple [MoraBanc Andorra]
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
1st personal foul by Sekou Doumbouya [MoraBanc Andorra] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched for two.
Sekou Doumbouya [MoraBanc Andorra] the hook misses. The defensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba.
Dzanan Musa Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack
The ball goes out after a bad pass from Shannon Evans [MoraBanc Andorra]
Sekou Doumbouya [MoraBanc Andorra] steals the ball from Xavier Rathan-Mayes
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Eli Ndiaye
Shannon Evans [MoraBanc Andorra] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba.
Start of the match
