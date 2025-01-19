24 – 22

End of the first quarter

24 – 22

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] the far three-pointer fails.

24 – 22

Chumi Ortega [MoraBanc Andorra] makes the second free throw

23 – 22

Chumi Ortega [MoraBanc Andorra] makes the first free throw

22 – 22

Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] commits his second personal foul on Chumi Ortega

22 – 22

First personal foul by Andrés Feliz [Real Madrid] about Ferran Bassas

22 – 22

Xavier Rathan-Mayes tray [Real Madrid]

22 – 20

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba

22 – 20

Kyle Kuric’s basket [MoraBanc Andorra]

20 – 20

Ben Lammers [MoraBanc Andorra] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Nacho Llovet

20 – 20

Xavier Rathan-Mayes tray [Real Madrid]

20 – 18

Ben Lammers Basket [MoraBanc Andorra] with assistance from Ferran Bassas

18 – 18

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] 2nd free throw misses, defense rebound by Ben Lammers

18 – 18

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw

18 – 17

Ben Lammers’ first personal foul [MoraBanc Andorra] about Xavier Rathan-Mayes

18 – 17

Jerrick Harding Bomb [MoraBanc Andorra]

16 – 17

Usman Garuba basket [Real Madrid]

16 – 15

Nacho Llovet [MoraBanc Andorra] The basket misses due to a block by Usman Garuba

16 – 15

The ball goes out after a bad pass by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]

16 – 15

Jerrick Harding Basket [MoraBanc Andorra]

14 – 15

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw

14 – 14

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the 1st free throw

14 – 14

2nd personal foul by Stan Okoye [MoraBanc Andorra] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched for two.

14 – 14

Ben Lammers Basket [MoraBanc Andorra] with assistance from Jerrick Harding

12 – 14

Mate by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

12 – 12

Jerrick Harding’s triple [MoraBanc Andorra]

9 – 12

Usman Garuba basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Dzanan Musa

9 – 10

Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Sekou Doumbouya

9 – 10

Jerrick Harding [MoraBanc Andorra] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Sekou Doumbouya

9 – 10

First personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] About Shannon Evans

9 – 10

Shannon Evans [MoraBanc Andorra] steals the ball from Dzanan Musa

9 – 10

Stan Okoye [MoraBanc Andorra] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba.

9 – 10

Ben Lammers [MoraBanc Andorra] miss the triple. Offensive rebound goes to Jerrick Harding

9 – 10

1st personal foul in attack by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] About Jerrick Harding

9 – 10

Shannon Evans Basket [MoraBanc Andorra]

7 – 10

Usman Garuba Foot [Real Madrid]

7 – 10

Usman Garuba basket [Real Madrid] after palming the third missed free throw by Xavier Rathan-Mayes

7 – 9

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] makes the third free throw

7 – 8

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw

7 – 7

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw

9 – 6

1st personal foul by Jerrick Harding [MoraBanc Andorra] on Xavier Rathan-Mayes when he was shooting from three.

9 – 6

Sekou Doumbouya [MoraBanc Andorra] misses the extra free throw, Xavier Rathan-Mayes grabs the rebound

9 – 6

1st personal foul by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] on Sekou Doumbouya when he was pitching. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.

9 – 6

Sekou Doumbouya Basket [MoraBanc Andorra] and additional free throw for %number%ª foul by Usman Garuba

7 – 6

Dzanan Musa Tray [Real Madrid]

7 – 4

Hook by Felipe Dos Anjos [MoraBanc Andorra]

5 – 4

Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] The basket misses due to a block by Felipe Dos Anjos

5 – 4

Stan Okoye’s first personal foul [MoraBanc Andorra] about Usman Garuba

5 – 4

The ball goes out after a bad pass by Sekou Doumbouya [MoraBanc Andorra]

5 – 4

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Sekou Doumbouya.

5 – 4

Felipe Dos Anjos Basket [MoraBanc Andorra] after a counterattack, with assistance from Shannon Evans

3 – 4

Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Sekou Doumbouya.

3 – 4

Xavier Rathan-Mayes offensive rebound [Real Madrid] after missing a layup

3 – 4

Jerrick Harding’s triple [MoraBanc Andorra]

0 – 4

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw

0 – 3

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw

0 – 2

1st personal foul by Sekou Doumbouya [MoraBanc Andorra] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched for two.

0 – 2

Sekou Doumbouya [MoraBanc Andorra] the hook misses. The defensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba.

0 – 2

Dzanan Musa Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack

0 – 0

The ball goes out after a bad pass from Shannon Evans [MoraBanc Andorra]

0 – 0

Sekou Doumbouya [MoraBanc Andorra] steals the ball from Xavier Rathan-Mayes

0 – 0

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Eli Ndiaye

0 – 0

Shannon Evans [MoraBanc Andorra] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba.

0 – 0

Start of the match