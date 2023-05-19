Terrorism | A man who drove into a crowd in New York in 2017 was sentenced to several life sentences

In 2017, Sayfullo Saipov drove a van into a crowd in New York and killed eight people.

Eight killed a person in New York in 2017 Sayfullo Saipov has been sentenced to eight life sentences, the news agency Reuters and The New York Times -newspaper.

Saipov from Uzbekistan drove in 2017 van into a crowd on the West Side of New York City. Of the victims of the incident, six were foreign tourists, five from Argentina and one from Belgium.

According to his own words, Saipov had hoped that his act would attract attention and that the Islamic terrorist organization Isis would accept him as a member. During his trial, he showed no remorse.

On trial relatives of the victims, those injured in the attack and other people involved were heard.

The case was the President of the United States Joe Biden during the administration, the first federal trial to address the possibility of the death penalty.

In the end, the jury could not agree on the death penalty, so Saipov was sentenced to life in prison. He will likely serve his sentence at a facility for high-risk prisoners in Colorado.