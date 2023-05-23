Speaker of Congress McCarthy announced plans to discuss the US national debt with Biden daily

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy announced his intention to discuss the increase in the national debt ceiling with President Joe Biden every day. His words lead “News”.

“I think the president and I will talk every day <...> until we decide this,” McCarthy said. He also said that during his speech at the G7 summit, Biden stressed the need to transfer new volumes of weapons to Kyiv. In addition, according to the politician, the American leader also discussed Beijing’s policy.

Earlier, McCarthy said that the US leadership and Congress are not discussing a reduction in defense spending in terms of public debt. “We don’t want the US to be threatened. Therefore, no, reducing defense spending should not be on the agenda of discussions, ”he stressed.