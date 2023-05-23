AFPi

05/22/2023 – 22:31

With the imminent threat of an unprecedented default by the United States, a meeting this Monday (22) between President Joe Biden and opposition leader Kevin McCarthy did not resolve the dispute between the two, despite having classified the meeting as “productive”.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made the stakes clear when, hours earlier, she insisted that it is “very likely” that the US government will run out of cash after June 1.

Upon receiving the Speaker of the House of Representatives at the White House, Biden said he was “optimistic” of concluding the meeting with a “breakthrough”.

“We have not reached an agreement yet. The debate was productive in areas where we have differences of opinion,” McCarthy said after the meeting.

“The tone of tonight’s meeting was better than all previous ones,” he added, but added: “We continue to have philosophical differences.”

The president later struck a similar tone to McCarthy in a statement, calling the meeting “productive” but adding that “areas of disagreement” still persist.

Both had met twice in the 15-day period with other congressmen, but this time the meeting was one-on-one.

The meeting was supposed to put the weekend’s difficult discussions behind between officials on both sides in the absence of Biden, who was in Japan attending the G7 Summit.

In the midst of these debates, Biden and McCarthy spoke on Sunday, as the president returned from his appointment in Japan.

Nevertheless, after today’s meeting in the Oval Office and McCarthy’s description that the talks had been productive, his team raised the tone again.

Congressman and Republican negotiator Patrick McHenry told reporters: “What I perceive from the White House is a lack of urgency.”

– Concrete effects –

To eliminate the risk of a default, Congress must approve an increase in the public debt ceiling. The Senate is controlled by Democrats, while Republicans hold a majority in the House.

Republicans are demanding a sharp cut in public spending as a condition of raising the ceiling, but Biden, who is campaigning for re-election in 2024 on promises of social justice, does not want to make those cuts.

Before the meeting, McCarthy said he was very optimistic. He told CNN that “whatever is negotiated will be seen by a majority of Republicans as the right solution to put us on the right track.”

Biden, for his part, also said he is in favor of reducing the deficit, but considers it necessary to “assess fiscal spaces and ensure that the rich pay their fair share” of taxes.

The so-called “debt ceiling” of more than 31 trillion dollars (about R$ 154 trillion) – a world record – was already reached several months ago, but the federal government has managed to manage the situation so far through accounting maneuvers.

If it does not honor its obligations, the United States will not be able to pay holders of Treasuries, a security asset of world finance. Nor could the government afford veterans’ allowances and pensions, for example.

The consequences for the world economy would be catastrophic, warn economists.

“The United States has never defaulted on its debts. And that will never be the case,” Biden said.

A last-minute decision can also have consequences. In 2011, there was only the threat of a default and that caused the United States, for the first time, to lose its precious triple-A credit rating, the best of the credit rating agencies.

– Shadow of Trump –

The shadow of Donald Trump, however, hangs over the negotiations. On May 10, the former Republican president, who maintains strong influence in the party, asked his supporters to refuse to raise the debt limit, which would trigger default if Democrats do not agree to cut spending.

On Sunday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre lamented the “extreme partisan demands” proposed by conservatives.

McCarthy, for his part, accused the “left wing of the Democratic Party” of being “in charge”.

If the lack of agreement persists, Biden has one last resort left: to invoke the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, which stipulates that “the validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, […] should not be questioned”.

In other words, expenses already voted on must be able to be paid.

Despite considering this possibility, Biden was skeptical, while Yellen also referred to a “legal uncertainty” and the “tight deadline”.

Republican Party negotiator Patrick McHenry described what he considers a “very difficult situation” to reach an agreement that overcomes a divided Congress and becomes law in the next 10 days.

Like most major economies, the United States lives on credit. However, in the United States, it is the prerogative of Congress to vote to increase the public debt ceiling that the largest economy in the world is authorized to accumulate.

