During the past week, American congressmen presented a project to prevent the use of TikTok in the country. The previous weekend, Taiwan banned state-owned devices from connecting to the platform created by China’s ByteDance. A day earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron made an announcement about the health risks for children and the political use of TikTok by China and Russia.

The Chinese platform surpassed the popularity of Google and Facebook in 2021 and is expected to reach 1.8 billion users by the end of 2022. national intelligence work”, which theoretically forces them to meet Beijing’s demands.

Priscila Caneparo, doctor in international law and professor of international relations at UniCuritiba, recalled that in China population data control is evident: all devices already leave the store with software that does this control. To extend this monitoring to the world, only with the spread of applications. “The great concern of Western governments is that this would be a spying mechanism”, summarized the professor.

Distrust of TikTok increased two years after former US President Donald Trump said it was necessary to control the use of the app in the United States. Buzzfeed News claimed in June of this year that some US user data was repeatedly accessed in China.

The report cited leaked audio recordings of dozens of internal TikTok meetings, including one in which a company official allegedly said, “Everything is seen in China.”

In response to the report, TikTok said that “engineers in locations outside the United States, including China, may have access to user data as needed, under strict controls.”

A TikTok executive testified before the US Senate last year and said it does not share information with the Chinese government and that a US security team decides who can access US user data in China.

A study released in July this year by Internet 2.0, an Australian company specializing in cybersecurity, presented new problems in relation to TikTok. According to the analysis, the Chinese app is “excessively intrusive” and performs “excessive” data collection from users.

The research deciphered the source code and identified how a series of data is being directed without the user noticing. Technical analysis pointed out that the app checks the device’s location at least once an hour and has continuous access to the calendar and contacts. With that, confidential information would be being sent directly to China.

ban in usa

The bill that provides for the blocking of the application in American territory was presented by Republican Senator Marco Rubio and had the support of two deputies, Republican Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi. For them, there is a risk to national security.

“The federal government has yet to take a single significant action to protect American users from the threat of TikTok. This is not about creative videos – this is about an app that collects data from tens of millions of American children and adults every day.”

“We know it is used to manipulate feeds and influence elections. We know that it serves the People’s Republic of China. No more time to waste on meaningless dealings with a CCP puppet company [Partido Comunista da China]🇧🇷 It’s time to ban Beijing-controlled TikTok forever,” added Rubio.

The state of South Dakota already banned, on November 29, the use of the application on state devices. South Dakota’s executive order prohibits not only using the platform, but also downloading the app and even visiting the site on any state-owned device with an internet connection.

The states of South Carolina and Maryland also announced similar measures last month. The United States Armed Forces and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have taken similar actions.

Taiwan bans app in public sector

China’s neighboring country banned the use of the world’s most downloaded app on public sector devices. Taiwan is experiencing a strong political and ideological conflict with the Chinese giant, which insists that the island is part of its territory.

According to Radio Free Asia (RFA), the application will be banned on public sector fixed and mobile devices, for reasons of “national security”. The decision regarding TikTok follows a trend in Taiwan, which had previously banned other internet services and content from China, such as the iQiyi multimedia platform and Tencent games.

The bans are based on suspicions that companies in the digital sector, including telecom companies, serve the interests of the CCP.

Russian and Chinese advertising

On the 8th, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on a trip to Fontaine-le-Comte for a debate on child and youth mental health, deeply criticized the social network. According to him, it is the “greatest disturber” and the “most effective network” among children and adolescents.

Macron declared that TikTok has a much more efficient technology than the American one to “push” content to this audience, creating “a real addiction among young people”. The French president even cited the “Russian propaganda” hidden in these contents.

The leader also highlighted the censorship of posts about the internal reality of the Chinese regime. “I challenge you to find content about what is happening in Xinjiang or something like that”, denounced the head of state, referring to the repression and forced labor of the Uighurs in the autonomous territory of northwest China.

TikTok is different in China

A recent statement by Tristan Harris, former high-ranking employee of Google, to the prestigious American program 60 Minutes, on CBS, reinforced international concern on the subject. “On their version of TikTok, if you’re under 14, they show you science experiments to do at home, museum tours, patriotic or educational videos. And they limit you to 40 minutes a day. They don’t spread that version of TikTok for the rest of the world. They know that technology influences the development of young people. For the domestic market, they sell a simplified version, while exporting opium to the rest of the world”, he revealed.

Harris left Google in 2015 after he warned in the early 2010s about the dangerous effects that new technologies have on attention. He was also interviewed for the American documentary “The Network Dilemma”, on Netflix, directed by Jeff Orlowski.

“Studies in China and the United States have sought to discover the career that inspires young people for the future. The answer? In the United States: influencer. And in China: astronaut. Let these two societies develop over a few generations, and I can tell you what the world will be like,” Harris noted.