7/16/2023 – 4:15 pm

Former deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) countered this Sunday, 16, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes who stated the day before that he “can already found a church” because of the “rain of Pix” that received after his mandate was revoked. Dallagnol published on social networks that, with the statement, the minister committed an act of “despicable religious intolerance”.

“It is sad to see a Supreme Court minister reach such a low level as to attack people’s faith, in such a despicable act of religious intolerance”, highlighted Dallagnol in response to the dean of the STF. “And in response to your crude provocation: I’d rather found a church than found a club to protect the most corrupt and criminals in Brazil,” he said on Twitter.

On Saturday, the 15th, Gilmar made several criticisms of Dallagnol and the extinct Operation Lava Jato during an online event organized by the group Prerogativas, formed by lawyers linked to the progressive field and persistent critics of the main names of the operation.

On June 12, Deltan Dallagnol posted a video on social media thanking him for the Pix transfers he received from his supporters after losing his mandate. He called the gestures an “expression of solidarity” and the donors “agents of God”.

“I imagined God answering this: When did I allow you and your family to be touched? When you were condemned to pay more than R$100,000 for the ‘powerpoint’ account, didn’t I make it rain more than 12,000 pix in less than 36 hours on your account? Wasn’t it more than half a million reais without opening your mouth to ask? When did you see anything like that, man of little faith? Do not fear. Be strong and courageous”, said the former Lava Jato prosecutor at the time.

When criticizing the former deputy and former prosecutor of Lava Jato, the minister said that the collection of donations represents “the new contact with spirituality, the spirituality of money”.

The event in which Gilmar participated was a tribute to Supreme Minister Sepúlveda Pertence, who passed away in early July. The Prerogativas group was notable for its criticism of Lava Jato and was created to act against decisions classified by them as arbitrary within the scope of the operation conducted by Deltan.

The minister also criticized ongoing investigations into the Lava Jato fund – which gathered values ​​seized in cases that came under the task force’s sights. Gilmar Mendes said that the 13th Court of Curitiba alone would have decided the destination of R$ 5 billion. “If someone deposited money on a stick, or had my office account, I would say ‘it’s not mine (the money), I can’t allocate it’. Ultimately, it has to go into the treasury. See, the point of degeneration we have reached”, said the minister.























