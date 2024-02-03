Improvements will be carried out by Aena Brasil, terminal operator; government considers building 2 more airports in São Paulo

Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo (SP), will receive R$2 billion in investments in the coming years, said the Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, this Saturday (3.Feb.2024). The improvements will be carried out by Aena Brasila Spanish-owned concessionaire that operates the terminal.

The minister inspected the progress of construction work on the aeromobile system, a vehicle on rails that will connect the Guarulhos International Airport terminals to the Line 13-Jade station of the CPTM (Metropolitan Train Company).

The work on the airmobile, highlighted Silvio Costa, is expected to cost R$300 million. The resource is financed by the airport concessionaire, the GRU Airporta consortium formed by companies Invepar It is ACSA (South African Airports Company, for its acronym in English), which together have 51% of the business. Infraero holds the remaining 49%.

Costa Filho stated that the government's goal for this year is to deliver “the works that the population needs”. He said that, in this context, one of the priorities is to improve airport structures. “There are almost 2,000 passengers per hour, who will be able to access the airport via airplane”.

NEW AIRPORT

Another government plan is to build a new airport in Olímpia, a project that already has R$100 million reserved. The municipality is in the metropolitan region of São José do Rio Preto.

The government is still considering opening a second terminal, in a location to be defined based on assessments from a recently assembled working group.

According to Minister Silvio Costa, aviation in the country grew 15% in 2023. “Going from 98 million passengers to 112 million”he said.

With information from Brazil Agency.