Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 19:19

Botafogo stumbled again in the Carioca Championship. This Saturday (3), Glorioso beat Nova Iguaçu at Bezerrão, in Gama (DF), by two goals difference, until the middle of the second half, but suffered a 2-2 draw. The match, which opened the sixth round of the State, was broadcast live by National Radio.

Alvinegro took the lead in the 44th minute of the first half, with defender Lucas Halter. In the final stage, midfielder Eduardo increased the advantage, with a penalty, at 21. Nova Iguaçu didn't take long to react and scored two minutes later, with Carlinhos. The striker was also responsible for the draw, at 43. The Laranja Clockwork number 9 is Carioca's top scorer, with five goals.

Related news:

With 11 points, Botafogo lost the chance to spend Saturday at the top of the State, which continues with Fluminense, two points ahead. Nova Iguaçu has the same 11 points as Glorioso, but is behind on goal difference. Both can be overtaken in the round and leave the first four positions (which gives a place to the semi-finals).

Northeast Cup

Two matches opened the group stage of the Copa do Nordeste this Saturday afternoon. At Estádio dos Aflitos, in Recife, Botafogo-PB beat Náutico 1-0. Full-back Dudu Silva found the net in the 36th minute of the first half, after a failure in Timbu's defensive system.

At Arena Castelão, Fortaleza defeated América-RN 2-1, coming from behind. The visitors opened the scoring in the 19th minute of the final stage, with midfielder Souza taking a penalty. Striker Juan Martín Lucero, also with a penalty, equalized in the 28th. The hosts' triumph was achieved in the 41st minute, with a free kick taken by midfielder Tomás Pochettino.

Gaucho Championship

In the duel that opened the fifth round of the Campeonato Gaúcho, Internacional beat Caxias 2-0, at Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre. Striker Lucca came off the bench in the final stage and scored twice, in the seventh – by bicycle – and 14th minute. Colorado had ten points, while Grená do Povo, with five, could leave the classification zone for the quarter-finals, which brings together the top eight.