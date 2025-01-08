Ana Pardo de Vera and Bertrand Ndongo, affiliated with the Vox party, experienced a confrontation at the commemorative event for the end of the Franco dictatorship held this Wednesday and she He has assured that he has manipulated the sound of the video that he recorded to publish it on networks.

The journalist reported that the politician tried to attack her and insulted her before entering the Reina Sofía Museum, where the first commemorative event was held for the 50 years of the end of the Franco dictatorship organized by the Government.

Pardo de Vera explained in Publica newspaper of which she is the corporate and institutional relations director, who, while she was in a group with other colleagues and the general secretary of CCOO, Unai Sordo, Ndongo “he started recording greetings” and disrespecting them. “He put the microphone in us and there was at least one camera, all very invasive,” he said.

When she asked him to leave, he told her “Who were you going to suck, as always?“, and pointed at the journalist, who then took the microphone away from him.

“He jumped on me and I think that if security and other colleagues don’t come in, he’ll give me hell. I have never seen so much hate in one look.“Pardo de Vera stressed.

The same version was given by Unai Sordo, who in

However, the video that the politician published online begins just when she takes the microphone away from him. At that moment, he calls her “violent,” asks her to give it back, and when she throws him to the ground, he faces herat which point other journalists intervene.

After the publication, a wave of hatred came towards Ana Pardo de Vera with information such as that she had called him a “gorilla.” The writer denied it and clarified that What he said was that you had to be an idiot “to be black and from Vox”but Bertrand Ndongo had “unsounded, for whatever reason.”

In fact, the journalist went further and threatened legal action in response to the falsehoods that were being said: “Can you prove the ‘gorilla’ thing? Because I’m going to face lawsuits. Of course, I was an idiot for ‘being black and from Vox’, I did say it, mea culpa“.