With a single-match semi-final ahead, it didn’t seem like the day for Hansi Flick to surprise with his starting team. But the presence of Szczesny in goal, after making his debut against Barbastro in the Cup, can be described as a big little surprise since Iñaki Peña seemed to be the undisputed starter. But the Pole will play against Athletic, who faces a very high challenge.

Injured in his right ankle since the duel against Leganés on December 15, Lamine Yamal will also return to the field of play and will do so leading the Barça eleven. Good news on a day in which just under an hour and a half before the start of the duel the CSD upheld the appeal presented by Barça and granted the precautionary measure to Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, who would already be available for Flick in case of a hypothetical final.

Against Leganés

Lamine Yamal had not played since December 15 due to injury

Returning to the duel against Athletic, the German coach resolved the other doubt he had in the eleven, that of the third place in the midfield in the absence of Olmo, and the place went to Gavi, who was already a starter. against Atlético de Madrid in the last League match of the year. The rest of the team is as expected.

The FC Barcelona eleven will be made up of: Szczesny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Íñigo Martínez, Balde; Casadó, Gavi, Pedri; Laminte Yamal, Lewandowski and Raphinha.

For his part, at Athletic Club, Ernesto Valverde has chosen to reserve Nico Williams, who will start on the bench. The young talent from Lezama no longer trained in the run-up due to ankle problems and the red and white coach has decided not to force him.

Athletic will form with: Unai Simón; Lekue, Vivian, Paredes, Yuti; Jauregizar, Prados; Iñaki Williams, Unai Gómez, Berenguer; and Guruzeta.





