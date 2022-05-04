Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Almost 24 hours after setting up a sit-in outside the offices of the Flywheel Union in Los Mochis, permit holders of this union refuse to lower their guard and they ask for the resignation of who is their leader Rigoberto Rodríguez whom they accuse of acting for their own convenience and not for the sector.

It was at noon yesterday when the leader of the organization appeared at its offices in order to seek an agreement with the non-conformists; However, this was almost impossible because with one voice they asked for his immediate resignation at the same time that they accused him of acting against the statutes such as the omission of an assembly to see the times of the call for an upcoming election, which , it would have to happen these same days.

Rigo will seek re-election

Faced with this widespread disagreement and the request made, the taxi driver leader fixed its position by announcing that no meeting will be called as requested because they affirm that these are not the times and that it will be until May 31 when said meeting is held, not before.

In that sense, he confirmed the rumors that have been launched regarding his intention to re-elect himself, stating that he will do so because his colleagues ask him to, an announcement that was booed by those present who once again asked him to leave.

“On Tuesday, May 31, we have called an assembly, here we cannot fall into the game of our comrades, next Tuesday, as they ask, I will not be in the city, but when I arrive I will call an extraordinary assembly. There are 40 days left before the election and they will see that my rooster will be me, Rigo”.