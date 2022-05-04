A group of friends were at a party when Taylor Grant, 34, shot a person while they were playing a board game recognized for ‘raising the smoke’ among the participants.

It happened on December 13, 2020 in a house in Marietta, in the state of Georgia -United States-. According to what the authorities indicated to the local media ‘Fox 5’, the group was playing a game of Uno when Grant and the victim got into an argument.

Suddenly, the man got up and shot the unidentified victim in the forearm. What is known is that he is 37 years old.

(It may interest you: Companies and governments will have to pay for Twitter, reveals Elon Musk).

Immediately after activating the weapon against his gaming opponent, he pointed it at him and threatened to take his life. After the unfortunate incident, he escaped.

His victim covered him up at first

As soon as the authorities arrived at the scene, the affected person assured that he had been attacked during a shooting in his vehicle and that “he did not know who shot him.” But, after attending a medical center and being taken to surgery due to the wounds caused by the impact of the bullet, he decided to call the Police to tell the truth.

(We recommend: Former driver reveals the reason Amber Heard gave for defecating on Depp’s bed).

According to the American news network ‘WSB-TV’, he did not want anyone to get into trouble and that is why he lied about it.

I was under the influence of some substance

On April 28, he was convicted of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm. by a jury in Cobb County, in the same state of Georgia. Grant’s sentence will be revealed in the coming days, according to local media ‘Newsweek’.

(You can read: Star Wars: the hole in the script that gave rise to Darth Vader’s helmet).

According to Deputy District Attorney Nemonie Nooks in a statement obtained by ‘Fox 5’, the Grant had consumed some substance that caused this erratic behavior: “Intoxication appeared to be the catalyst for the events of December 13. (…) However, it was no excuse for Grant’s excessive force.“.

More news

Alert in Barranquilla heat wave in May due to the absence of clouds

Daniella Álvarez shows her new life: “perhaps they did not imagine seeing me like this”

‘Obi-Wan’: trailer for the series reveals new details with Darth Vader

Trends WEATHER