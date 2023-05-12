Confirmed! Sebastian Yatra, the renowned Colombian singer and composer, is ready to offer a spectacular concert in the city of San Luis Potosi.

This was announced by the governor of San Luis Potosí, Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, who explained that Yatra joins the cast of artists who will perform at the Potosina National Fair (Fenapo) 2023.

It was through his social networks that the governor explained that the Colombian artist will join the stars that will perform at the Teatro del Pueblo.

“I have another good news for you, godchildren. We have another great artist confirmed for #FENAPO2023: Sebastián Yatra”, he shared.

The confirmation of this long-awaited concert has generated great enthusiasm among Sebastián Yatra’s followers.

In the event in which the fans of the artist in the region will be able to chant hits such as “Treacherous”, “There is no one else” and “Tacones rojos”, with which Yatra will captivate the public.

However, the date, the exact place and other important details will be revealed soon, when the official billboard of the Teatro del Pueblo de la Fenapo 2023 is unveiled.

More artists join the Teatro del Pueblo de la Fenapo

Sebastián Yatra is the artist number 10 who has been confirmed to be part of the Potosina National Fair 2023.

It is known that the Tigres del Norte will be in charge of opening the maximum party in San Luis Potosí, although the dates of this edition have not yet been announced.

Confirmed artists for Fenapo: