The scandal for indiscipline in Junior, which would have ended in punishment for Luis “Chino” Sandoval. However, he would not be the only one involved. The press in Barranquilla also linked Ómar Albornoz, César Haydar, Walmer Pacheco and José Ortizand the topic is hot.

Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez he wants to eradicate the guachafita in his team and after the “tear on the wrist”, he will implement an extreme measure.

And is not for less. His team is fighting to qualify for the Semifinals, so he will start punishing the undisciplined. The technician decided to “reinforce” from now on.

For the present, it is good to remember the international players who have arrived drunk at training.

Ever Banega

The Argentine played for Valencia in 2015, but he arrived at a practice in poor condition and the board took corrective measures.

In 2007, the Argentine Éver Banega signed for Valencia of Spain. Days before, the young promise was mocked, as a video was released in which she masturbated in front of a webcam. See also Who is Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, first female referee in Serie A Photo: David Fernandez / EFE

Hadrian

He was a lethal striker, but the Brazilian acknowledged that he came to training with the teams he was with with his drinks.

Arturo vidal

The Chilean midfielder, who cannot be taken away from what a good player he is, had several episodes of arriving at training sessions for the team led by Jorge Sampaoli.

Jamie Vardy

leicester He acknowledged that the striker came to training drunk in his early days in the Championship.

Maicon

During the stage with José Mouriño, Maicon also had problems due to arriving drunk.

Dairo Moreno

After removing a Libertadores Cup with National, Dairo Moreno and three other players arrived drunk at practice.

Dairo Moreno scored in Nacional’s win over Delfin from Ecuador. See also Rome, dreaming of Totti and the axis with Mourinho. The city awaits its totems

Ronaldinho

He went through Flamengo, but on several occasions he worked alone in practice, due to his punishments when he arrived drunk.