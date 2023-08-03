Goku and his companions dragonball return in a new season of the web anime Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which will feature one of the darkest but also most powerful villains in the entire franchise: Majin Ozotto. As recently revealed by the super fan of dragonball @SupaChronicles, Super Dragon Ball Heroes returns with a new season of adventures titled “Meteor Missions“, in which Goku and his friends will continue their multi-universe quest to solve the mysterious sequences of events that began with the kidnapping of Future Trunks by a shadowy figure known only as “Fu.”

Based on a popular Japanese arcade trading card game, the anime and manga by Super Dragon Ball Heroes they have expanded the franchise with non-canonical stories in a multiversal setting. According to the trailer images, the next challenge that Goku and his companions must overcome is the return of Majin Ozotto, a super powerful being that was featured in a 1990s Japanese arcade game called Dragon Ball Z – VRVSand later in the current card and video game Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Seemingly designed exclusively for the game by Akira Toriyama himself, Majin Ozotto is one of the most “overpowered” characters in the franchise. dragonball. No date for the new season premiere was included in the trailer, but with the current arc coming to a close, all indications are that the debut of “Meteor Missions” is not far.

Ozotto is back!#SDBH Anime Season 4 Announced! “Now then, ready to be eaten?”pic.twitter.com/3Td4pxQlsE — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) July 29, 2023

Super Dragon Ball Heroes was originally created as a promotional anime for the card and video game, which does not adhere to the rules and customs of the original manga or anime. Players can team up with characters from different timelines, plots, and stories drawn from across the franchise. dragonball. Furthermore, a character is not limited by the physical limitations of the circumstances in which they originally appeared. That is, a character can be as powerful as the player wants. the anime of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which has no connection to Toriyama, incorporates many of these game elements into its narrative. The “artistic freedom” that the game allows the anime has created some interesting plots and outcomes that are not possible in the main content of the franchise, such as a super saiyan 4 gohan. Yes ok Super Dragon Ball Heroes has allowed some creative freshness into the franchise, it has also attracted a considerable amount of controversy, with some fans criticizing its promotional nature, the licenses it takes with canon, and that excessive fan-pleasing references are degrading the quality of the franchise. the franchise of dragonball in general.

Via: screen rant

Editor’s note: the universe of dragonball continues to expand, fans can’t complain about the lack of content.