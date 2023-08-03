The Hill: Former US President Trump says he faces 561 years in prison

Former US President Donald Trump has said he faces more than five centuries in prison as part of his supporters’ attempts to interfere in the 2020 elections and storm the Capitol. This is reported The Hill with reference to the letter of the politician to the donors of his election campaign.

“Reports show that I could now face a total of 561 years in prison,” Trump said.

Earlier, the court brought four new charges against Donald Trump in the case of attempted interference in the 2020 elections and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters. The press service of the ex-president compared the persecution of the politician by the current US authorities with the situation in Nazi Germany in the 1930s.