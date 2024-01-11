Confirmed! Dayanita returned to the ATV facilities to be part of the program that brought her to fame, 'JB on ATV'. The news has surprised the public because the comedian was separated from the television space at the beginning of 2023 after starring in a controversy with Jorge Benavides, current owner of the show. Apparently, they have already resolved their differences and will be back on the same set. She knows all the details.

Is Dayanita returning to 'JB on ATV'?

Jorge Benavides gave a big surprise when he published on his Instagram account a photograph in which he appears with the comedian Dayanita on the set of 'JB en ATV', which confirms that Dayanita returned to the ATV facilities to be part of the program . However, so far it is unknown if the actress will stay permanently or if she has only been there for one occasion.

Likewise, it was learned that Dayanita will participate in the famous sketch of 'The value of vegetables': “This Saturday, face to face, because you asked for it,” reads the publication.

Dayanita was present on ATV. Photo: Jorge Benavides/Instagram See also Fito Paez, Andrés Calamaro and Rozalén lead the lineup for La Mar de Músicas 2023

Why was Dayanita fired from 'JB en ATV'?

The actress gained popularity after appearing on Jorge Benavides' show and became one of the most acclaimed and loved characters by the public. However, unexpectedly, and after more than 5 years, she was separated from 'JB in ATV' due to constant indiscipline.

JB revealed that he was the one who decided to fire Dayanita because she had changed her attitude and even, at that time, called her “ungrateful.”

“When he decided to withdraw from the program (in reference to Dayanita), he didn't even have the delicacy to approach me to say thank you. So, a person who does not thank you for what you have achieved with them is an ungrateful person,” said Benavides.