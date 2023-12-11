Last Thursday has been quite important for a generation of gamers, especially those who grew up playing consoles like the PS2and that was due to the announcement of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerowhich is the successor to the franchise Budokai Tenkaichi. And now that the trailer has been thoroughly analyzed, we already know some of the characters who will fully enter this brutal contest of the franchise created by Akira Toriyama.

It is worth mentioning that this game saga is well known for including many characters in the roster, with just over 160 known characters to select, some of them dragon ball Original, from Z, Z movies, Ovas of the same and even content from the non-canonical GT. So here they will bet on something that goes further, that is because the franchise of Superhaving more options to see.

At this moment there are only 16 confirmed from what appears in the trailer. Here the list:

– Goku

–Vegeta

–Broly

– Cell

– Frieza

– Number 18

– Krillin

– Yamcha

– Piccolo

– Bergamo

– Future Trunks

– Super Future Trunks

– Mr. Satan

– Jiren

– Android 17

–Tien Shin Han

Until now Bandai Namco has mentioned that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero It will be one of the most ambitious video games, the best thing is that it will preserve the essence for which it was known. Budokai Tenkaichi and which to this day continues to be one of the most remembered in the anime and video game industry. Added to that is that the original developers of the saga (Spike Chunsoft) will return after the disaster that the Kinect version became.

Remember that this title will reach PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. There is no departure date.

Via: Bandai Namco

Editor's note: Honestly, this game was the only one that cheered me up when the announcements were made at The Game Awards ceremony, there was nothing that was really more striking. Now it's time to count the days until Bandai Namco finally reveals the release date.