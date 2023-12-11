The US indictment of an Indian national in an alleged murder-for-hire plot of a Sikh separatist in New York threatens to damage US-India ties just as the Biden administration has been courting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. .

The accusations stem from a decades-long dispute: the demand by some Sikhs for a sovereign state known as Khalistan established in northern India, which the Modi government opposes.

In addition to directing the failed plot in New York, the indictment alleges that an Indian government official organized the murder of a Sikh separatist in Canada who was gunned down in June by masked gunmen outside a temple in Vancouver.

The idea of ​​Khalistan is rooted in Sikhism, a religion with 26 million followers, approximately 23 million of whom live in the Indian state of Punjab. Sikhs make up less than 2 percent of India's population of 1.4 billion.

India has banned the Khalistani movement, which has only limited support inside Punjab. Nevertheless, it remains a rallying cry among the some 3 million members of the Sikh diaspora, particularly in Canada, Australia and Britain.

Sikhism was founded in the 15th century in Punjab, and in 1699, an influential leader of the religion, Guru Gobind Singh, supported the idea of ​​Sikh rule.

After India was divided in 1947, some Sikh leaders tried to establish a Punjabi-speaking Sikh state. That effort never materialized, but the dream survived. In the 1970s and 1980s, it gained traction among Sikhs in Punjab and the Sikh diaspora. The movement inspired an armed insurgency that lasted more than a decade. India responded with torture, illegal detentions and extrajudicial executions.

In June 1984, Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, ordered troops to storm the Golden Temple, Sikhism's holiest site, in Amristar, to arrest insurgents hiding there. Hundreds were killed.

In October of that year, Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh bodyguards, a death that sparked a wave of violence that claimed thousands of lives.

In 1985, separatists linked to the Sikh diaspora planted a bomb on an Air India flight heading from Toronto to London, killing more than 300 people.

By the early 1990s, the insurgency had largely been crushed in Punjab, with hundreds of rebels arrested, killed or driven underground.

During and after the Sikh insurgency, the growing diaspora began to demand accountability for human rights violations committed by Indian forces in Punjab.

However, political observers said those activists, while often participating in anti-India protests, have largely remained unorganized.

Sikhs waving Khalistani flags have become common in Indian consulates. Alarmed India has demanded countries take action against Sikh activists, whom New Delhi considers a “threat” to its sovereignty.

India's relations with Canada were strained before the assassination in June of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who supported independence. New Delhi has accused Canada of harboring separatist militants.

The Government of India has stated that the failure of foreign governments to address Sikh separatism would be an obstacle to good relations.

By: SAMEER YASIR

THE NEW YORK TIMES