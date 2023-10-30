As feared, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. The franchise from the NFL professional football league confirmed this one day after the 24:10 win over the Green Bay Packers. This means Cousins will likely miss the rest of the season.
The Vikings have only oneAfter winning the first four games with the success in Green Bay, they have now won three times in a row, but the injury to their playmaker means that there is now a big question mark over their play-off ambitions.
Cousins’ contract with the Vikings ends after the season, so the 35-year-old may have already played his last game for Minnesota.
After Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets, Cousins is the second veteran playmaker to suffer this serious injury. The 35-year-old left the field injured against rival Green Bay and rookie quarterback Jaren Hall stepped in. Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon less than five minutes into his debut for the Jets in mid-September.
#Confirmed #Achilles #tendon #rupture #Vikings #quarterback #Cousins