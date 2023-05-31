Game Informer has been revealing a lot of exclusive coverage of final fantasy 16 through discussions with the game team. One of the particular areas of coverage had the outlet chatting with creative director Hiroshi Takai and combat director Ryota Suzuki about difficulty modes.

After completing the game once, players can experience the mode New Game+. In this mode, all previously unlocked abilities and acquired equipment are retained. So while you can choose to play the base game again, there are additional changes that improve the experience significantly.

In the mode New Game+, the difficulty of the game, the location of the monsters and the types of enemies that appear are changed. For those familiar with the releases of Kingdom Hearts Final Mixparticularly the first two main games, the last two points are very similar.

The team chose this approach because the first game primarily allows players to get familiar with the combat system and enjoy the story. Subsequent games serve to emphasize the level of challenge, as the narrative remains the same. You will have to study in detail the behaviors and signals of the enemies to be successful.

Also, during Mode New Game+By interacting with the Earring Stone in hideouts, you gain access to Ultimaniac Mode challenges, which are more difficult variations of Arcade Mode, allowing you to replay previous sections of the game.

Another feature that players can expect in New Game+ they are the Trials of the Final Chronolith. Each test is based on an Eikon and consists of the following:

“…multiple stages, each with four rounds of enemies. The first three rounds will be standard waves of monsters, each one increasing in difficulty as you progress. However, the fourth round will introduce a boss. Trials of Chronolith are also time trials, with each stage containing a list of moves, combos, and objectives that you can execute to gain more time. However, performing them will not be easy, as there is no healing in these tests, except for the recovery that begins immediately after activating any Limit move.

final fantasy 16 comes across as a more action-oriented entry than its predecessors, even with a designer devil may cry v commanding. Throughout the game, players will control the protagonist, Clive, as he faces off against various Dominants, humans who have been cursed with the power to become Eikons.

Clive is the “First Shield of Rosaria”, under an oath to protect his younger brother Joshua, who is the Dominant of Phoenix. However, following a tragedy, Clive swears revenge against the Dark Eikon Ifrit.

The producer, Naoki Yoshida, describes this game as similar to his experience with the first final fantasy, like “playing the lead in an epic movie.” The rationale behind this action-oriented approach and more classic fantasy setting was to “appeal to as many players as possible”. In addition, “there will be a comprehensive support system for those players who do not feel very confident with action games.”

final fantasy 16 will be released exclusively for playstation 5 on June 22, 2023.

Via: Noisy Pixel

Editor’s note: I’m still waiting for Square Enix to show people how you don’t need a day one patch if you plan things right and it turns out they already have their New Game+ implemented well on top of it all. I hope everything goes as expected.