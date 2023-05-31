Acer has decided to expand its portfolio of premium gaming devices by introducing the new Predator Triton 16 (PT16-51). The new device will be equipped with the latest processors 13th Generation Intel Corefrom the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs Laptops and will support up to a maximum of 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe SSD drives in RAID configuration. Given the high-end will be equipped with a number of features to meet the needs of any type of player.

Obviously, being designed primarily for gaming the new Predator Triton 16, Acer has seen fit to insert two fans 3D AeroBlade fifth generation, optimization Vortex Flow and the liquid metal thermal paste on the CPU. Thermal solution of the highest quality inserted in a chassis with really comfortable dimensions.

As previously mentioned, the new Predator Triton 16 has one thickness of only 19.9 mmwith a metal casing, and a minimal design, will be able to guarantee maximum power even on the move.

The display installed on the Predator Triton 16 is a 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA 2560 x 1600 IPSwhich offers a peak brightness of 500 nits and an incredible 240Hz refresh rate on bezels

reduced. It also features 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and support for NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and NVIDIA G-SYNC for smooth, vibrant visuals that capture the intensity of the most complex titles.

Connectivity and Security

On the peripheral side, players will be able to count on the key Predator Sensewhich allows for easy customization of RGB lighting, user interface and management control systems via the dedicated PredatorSense utility app.

In addition to Windows 11, Predator Triton 16 is equipped with Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro (E2600+Wi-Fi 6E 1675i) and a wide range of ports including two USB 3.2 Gen2HDMI 2.1, a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 and a Micro SD card reader. Finally, the fingerprint reader with Windows Hello support offers greater security and accessibility.

We currently do not know the price of the product, however we do know that the Predator Triton 16 will be available in Italy from September.