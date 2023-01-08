The bet of thetake one step back and then take two steps forward” he rendered in Haas. In 2021, the US team abandoned all development to concentrate on the technical revolution of 2022, and the results of the first races of last season proved Günther right Steiner: Kevin Magnussen’s fifth place on his return to Formula 1 is amazing and the Dane’s continuation of the championship is excellent. Once again this year, however, Haas brought few developments and only late compared to the competition (at the Hungaroring for K-Mag, at Spa for Mick Schumacher). It’s not hard for him to believe that VF-22 has been “frozen” to allow the team to focus its energies on 2023, a season for which Steiner has shown himself to be rather optimistic.

“Our technical team, which is designing the 2023 car, was made up of very good people but it wasn’t very close-knit. Over the course of 12 months he learned to work togetheras a team“said a Speedcafe. “The VF-22 wasn’t a bad car, but with this harmony I think the team worked even better. So I believe the next car will be better. We have achieved a lot this year too. The final result of this year (eighth place in the constructors’ standings, ed) I’m not 100% satisfied. But in the end it is a good starting point to do better and better. Haas is here to stay. We are solid and I believe that from now on we can only improve“.

To continue the growth process, however, the team has focused not on a young man – as would be logical – but on an experienced couple such as Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg. A choice that made many turn up their noses, considering that the German hadn’t been a regular in Formula 1 for three years and has never driven the new cars for more than two consecutive races. But the return of Hulk it wouldn’t be the first bet Steiner won.