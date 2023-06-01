With the arrival of the heat, ice cream becomes the protagonist of meals. But from a simple dessert it is climbing in preferences and more and more often it becomes the only option for lunch. Immunologist Mauro Minelli, professor of dietetics and human nutrition at the Lum University of Bari, spoke to Adnkronos Salute about the merits and faults of having lunch with a cup or a cone, supported by nutritionist biologists Dominga Maio and Ilaria Vergallo .

“Summer is upon us and, with the heat advancing, it is difficult to resist the sweet and fresh taste of ice cream. But when asked whether or not it is right to use ice cream as a meal replacement”, for Minelli “a pause for reflection The potential of ice cream to stimulate the production of serotonin is scientifically proven, and we are all sufficiently aware of its ability to counteract aggression, impulsivity, stress and fatigue”. Furthermore, due to its rich composition, ice cream, “if consciously consumed – explains Maio – is also able to provide calcium and phosphorus, vitamins and then water, thus contributing, especially in the summer months, to a correct integration of nutrients and appropriate hydration. Therefore, interpreted in this way, ice cream turns out to be an energizing food, usable, with due care, by children and the elderly and certainly by those who play sports”.

“And yet – observes Vergallo – even if the calories that an ice cream can bring can be similar to those of a complete and balanced meal, with respect to the latter, the macro and micro-nutrients are contained in the ice cream in completely irregular quantitative proportions and disharmonious. Gelato, in fact, is mainly made up of fats, as well as simple sugars. And the latter, if present in excess, are converted by our body into fats destined to be deposited in the tissues, first of all adipose fat”.

“Another aspect not to be underestimated – highlights Minelli – is that ice cream has, compared to a balanced meal, less protein, but above all it does not contain fibers and the fibers, by binding to water and increasing their volume, have a satiating effect. Translated in practical terms – summarizes the immunologist – all this means that replacing a meal with an ice cream will certainly make us hungrier for dinner, also because the excess of simple sugars will generate a sudden glycemic peak and a conspicuous release of insulin by of the pancreas. Physiologically, the role of insulin is to induce cells to use carbohydrates as an energy source. However, if produced in excess, insulin will cause a rapid drop in blood sugar which will lead us to be hungry much more and much more quickly”.

“However – the three experts agree – we believe that a margin of tolerance can be credibly admitted. As part of a balanced diet, one can occasionally have lunch with an ice cream as long as it does not become a habit. It is better to move towards yoghurt or fruit flavours, and maybe choose a homemade ice cream, deciding to consume it during a snack with a small portion in a cup, even better after doing physical activity.And if it’s a homemade ice cream with no added sugar, with milk or yogurt, then go ahead to ice cream as a snack even every day”.