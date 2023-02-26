Williams, how many laps

In the ‘ranking’ reserved for the highest number of laps completed by each team in the three days of pre-season testing, Williams appears on the podium, a team determined to recover from years of crisis of results with a new line-up and a new team principal like James Vowles. If we exclude the confirmation of Alexander Albon, the historic house in Grove has decided to bet on a rookie like the American Logan Sargeantcalled to replace Nicholas Latifi and author of a surprising number of laps on Friday, just over 150.

Albon the most present on Saturday

A decidedly demanding shift for a driver who will make his official debut next weekend, when the 2023 Formula 1 calendar opens with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Waiting for Friday 3 March, when the first free practice sessions will take place, the third day of testing concluded with the presence on the track of only Albon for Williams, 13th in the time standings but also leader in the number of rounds completed, equal to 136: “In terms of mileage we had three very good days – briefly commented the Anglo-Thai – we did everything we wanted to do and completed the race and qualifying simulations. Now it’s a matter of analyzing the data and seeing what we have. We are definitely in a better position than this time last year, it’s just a question of how far we can go.”

Mission accomplished

In doing so, the two FW45 drivers achieved the primary objectives of the team, which is now postponing the appointment for next weekend, again in Sakhir. This time it will come to the long-awaited moment of the ‘go’ to the world championship, which will materialize on the night of March 5 on the circuit that hosted all three days of pre-season testing. In the meantime, here are all the times and live television.