Last Friday, the National Police arrested the son of the president of the Constitutional Court, Cándido Conde Pumpido Varela, 35, accused of participating in an alleged ‘pack’ sexual assault of a Brazilian prostitute. Conde Pumpido Varela maintains that all the accusations are false.

The events for which the son of the former attorney general of the Rodríguez Zapatero governments is accused would have taken place last Friday in his own chalet in the Canillejas neighborhood of Madrid. Two other friends of the lawyer, a Spaniard and a Venezuelan, were also arrested. The three have been disposed of by the 44th investigating court after their arrest.

The case is in the hands of UFAM of the Madrid Police Headquarters, which was the one that took the statement from the alleged victim, who reported the multiple rape. The agents took the young woman to the La Paz Hospital where the sexual assault protocol was activated. There, doctors confirmed that the woman had indeed been forcibly abused.

After the alleged victim’s complaint to 091 the same Friday as he was leaving Conde Pumpido’s residence, the Court of Instruction 44 of Madrid authorized the Scientific Police on Saturday to enter the home of the son of the President of the Constitutional Court, who is a well-known lawyer from Madrid and a regular in the city’s nightlife.

Conde Pumpido Varela is a well-known jurist in Madrid. Last June, the son of the president of the guarantee courts was awarded the Golden Toga Award for Legal Excellence, in his capacity as Founding Partner of the Firm Conde-Pumpido & de Porres Abogados. The son of the president of the Constitutional Court has been the founder of that office since 2008 and has been registered in Madrid since 2003. His specialization is Criminal Law, and in particular Economic Criminal Law.