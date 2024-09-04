In less than 48 hours, Concord will come to an end just two weeks after its original release. The biggest failure in PlayStation history has been the talk of the town in recent hours. However, we have also seen something quite strange, as Firewalk’s work is climbing the Amazon best-seller list.

At this time, it is impossible to purchase Concord digitally. In this way, many people have taken on the task of acquiring a physical copy of this title, either as a way to preserve this game, or as part of a collective joke. Thus, Concord has positioned itself in fourth place among the best-selling video games in Spain.

In the last few hours, Concord has become the 4th best-selling video game on Amazon Spain. I have a feeling that it will be in the top 3 tomorrow for sure. There are still units available. pic.twitter.com/AhjnXl1vld — Corpe (@corpeio) September 4, 2024

Unfortunately, at least for Firewalk and Sony, this is not a phenomenon that is not being repeated globally. On Amazon US, Concord is ranked 96th. For its part, On Amazon Mexico we find this title in 14th place. In this way, it is clear that, paradoxically, there is an interest, or morbidity, in this title just a few hours after its official death.

As happens in these cases, The physical copies that are still in stores will drop in price in the coming days or monthsso some stores will sell this title for a fraction of what it is currently worth. In related topics, you can learn more about the closure of this game here. Likewise, here is our review of Concord.

Author’s Note:

Although many will not mourn the death of Concordit’s still somewhat disappointing that PlayStation is trying to erase any trace of this title. Firewalk spent the last eight years working on this title, and I doubt they’re happy to see all of their efforts go up in smoke in a matter of days.

Via: Amazon