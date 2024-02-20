Today Manchester City had to make up a Premier League match that had to be postponed due to the trip of Pep Guardiola's team to play in the Club World Cup. Today the citizen team received a visit from Brentford and barely achieved a 1-0 victory.
Below we leave you with the calendar with Manchester City's next commitments
In this match on matchday 26 of the Premier League, Bournemouth will face Manchester City on February 24 on their territory. The Cherries will look to challenge the reigning champions, while the team citizens who at this point could already be the leader, will want to defend his first position. With an intense fight for the top, the battle promises to be exciting, and both squads will look to secure crucial points in this decisive phase of the season.
Pep Guardiola's team will close the month of February in an interesting duel in the FA Cup. citizens They aspire for everything this season, so they will have to play a very serious game if they want to advance to the next phase of the championship. For its part, Luton could use a cup joy in case the Premier overtakes them and they end up relegated.
And last of these five matches, the Manchester club will open the month of March with a match against the inhabitants of the same city, and we will have the Manchester derby. Both teams have a great rivalry, and since City is already one of the greats in England even more so. Right now the locals, who could be first at that moment, rule the city, but a victory for United could be a great joy for the Red Devils stands.
After the Manchester derby, the team coached by Pep Guardiola will have to face the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Copenhagen. The English left the tie on track in the first leg after winning by three goals to one in Denmark. Unless there is a surprise, City will be a quarterfinal team.
One of the most important events in the Premier League for Manchester City will be on matchday 28, in which they will face who until now is the first placed team, Liverpool. Manchester City's aspirations to win the English league championship depend on this match.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Bournemouth
|
February 24th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton Town
|
February 27
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Manchester United
|
March 3rd
|
16:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Copenhagen
|
6th of March
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar +
|
Liverpool
|
March 10th
|
16:45 ESP, 12:45 ARG, 09:45 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
