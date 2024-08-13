Ciudad Juarez.- Agents from the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) continue to carry out surveillance operations to remove abusive drivers who join the lines to reach international crossings.

The head of the corporation, César Alberto Tapia Martínez, indicated that today alone they have removed about 10 ‘smart’ drivers who were trying to save time in the lines that form on Waterfill Avenue, to get to the Zaragoza bridge.

He said most of them were given a warning and removed from the ranks, but two of them were fined for disobeying the officers in charge of surveillance at that point.

He said that abusive drivers were also removed from the line of cars that formed on the Free Bridge this morning.