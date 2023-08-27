Alberto Núñez Feijóo will exhibit today in Pontevedra unity with the barons of the PP in what will be his first public appearance after receiving the order from the King to try to form a Government, and before starting this Monday the round of contacts with the parliamentary groups to seek support that is missing from his investiture.

It will be at the beginning of the political course in the castle of Soutomaior, where the popular return seven years later after having recovered the Provincial Council of Pontevedra, which has authorized its celebration.

The Galician leader will be accompanied by the president of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno; the one from Aragon, Jorge Azcón; that of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens; that of Extremadura, María Guardiola; that of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco; the one from Murcia, Fernando López Miras or the host, the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda.

On the other hand, neither Isabel Díaz Ayuso from Madrid, who is on vacation, nor Carlos Mazón from Valencia due to a family commitment will not attend. The leader in Catalonia, Alejandro Fernández, critical of the decision to sit down with Junts, will not attend either.

Feijóo will thus meet again with almost all of his regional leaders a month after the National Board of Directors after the generals, in which he received the support of all to force an investiture for “duty” and “responsibility.” A movement with which the barons wanted to avoid repeating the example of Inés Arrimadas, who won the 2017 Catalan elections, but she did not take the step to stand for the investiture, which left Ciudadanos hurt.

It is expected that the closing ranks around Feijóo will be total again to reinforce his image in the face of the “extremely difficult” scenario that lies ahead. Feijóo tries to show himself as the possible alternative, no matter how much the numbers do not give him and that there are parties that have transferred him since his round of contacts does not lead anywhere. The PP candidate is willing to take the initiative and make it clear that it was he who won the elections.