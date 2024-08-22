Lotto and 10eLotto Draw: Today’s Winning Numbers Thursday 22 August 2024

Today, Thursday 22 August 2024, at 20:00 the extraction of Lotto number 134 of 2024 and 10eLotto will take place. TPI follows live, in real time, the extraction of Lotto and 10eLotto scheduled for today, 22 August 2024, at 20:00 sharp. Here are the winning numbers of the latest Lotto extraction wheel by wheel:

LOTTO DRAWS – LOTTO – Draw number 134 of August 22, 2024

BARI 10 – 75 – 56 – 89 – 39

CAGLIARI 35 – 89 – 22 – 72 – 54

FLORENCE 85 – 10 – 42 – 29 – 39

GENOA 82 – 87 – 25 – 22 – 75

MILAN 73 – 40 – 90 – 41 – 87

NAPLES 13 – 50 – 38 – 53 – 42

PALERMO 59 – 39 – 6 – 62 – 90

ROME 37 – 36 – 82 – 69 – 55

TURIN 68 – 39 – 11 – 15 – 35

VENICE 72 – 26 – 77 – 66 – 29

NATIONAL 72 – 70 – 10 – 68 – 79

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Thursday 22 August 2024

10 – 13 – 22 – 26 – 35 – 36 – 37 – 39 – 40 – 50 – 56 – 59 – 68 – 72 – 73 – 75 – 82 – 85 – 87 – 89

Golden Number: 10

Double Gold: 10 – 75

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the State Monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the Monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

DRAWING 10 E LOTTO EXTRA – Today’s drawing, Thursday 22 August 2024

6 – 11 – 15 – 25 – 29 – 38 – 41 – 42 – 53 – 54 – 62 – 66 – 69 – 77 – 90

The late numbers as of today, Thursday 22 August 2024

What are the delayed Lotto numbers? Below are the delayed numbers for today’s Lotto draw, Thursday, August 22, 2024:

75 – Naples (122)

77 – Cagliari (117)

44 – Rome (104)

31 – Genoa (101)

73 – Venice (96)

10 – Rome (93)

42 – Rome (86)

66 – Florence (83)

86 – Bari (79)

10 – Milan (79)

(Source Lottomatica)

The game of Lot consists of the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not put back into the ballot box.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractionsThey are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.