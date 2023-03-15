MotoGP debut in India

Among the new features on the calendar for the 2023 season, which will start over the weekend from 24 to 26 March in Portugal, there are the absolute debuts of two nations such as Kazakhstan andIndia, ready to welcome their first round of the World Championship on the Sokol and Greater Noda circuits respectively. The latter, known as Buddha International Circuitboasts a decidedly richer history than the other track, so much so that it was the site of three editions of the Formula 1 Indian GP from 2011 to 2013. Ten years later, the track designed by Hermann Tilke is now ready to host the MotoGP in September, but legal problems nevertheless arose.

Jobs blocked

In order to be included in the calendar, the circuit needs to be upgraded mainly for safety reasons (with interventions estimated at £3-4 million) but according to the newspaper Times of Indiawork would have been suspended for a series of “legal and technical complications”. It is not clear what official problems forced the interruption of the interventions, even if the issue seems to be related to the resurfacing of the runwaywhich to be suitable for motorcycle competitions (contrary to those of a category such as F1) involves moving the protective barriers and adding gravel to the asphalt escape routes.

The legal problems

The legal issues, however, would have arisen following the financial difficulties of the original builders, Jaypee Group, and the overhaul of the state-owned circuit under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which would have complicated things for the tender promoter i.e. Fairstreet Sports: “We have been trying to find the way to finish the work on time and for this we have sent the letter to YEIDA – said Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer of Fairstreet – we learned that the Jaypee group still maintains the circuit, while YEIDA still owns it. As this is a private property, we asked if YEIDA can do the repair work or if we can do it on their behalf. Time is very important. There are some curves in the track that need to be widened. Currently they have been designed with cars in mind. They must be moved taking into account the safety of athletes. Furthermore, some electronic modifications and the resurfacing of some sections are necessary”.

Doubts already exist

With these problems, therefore, the concerns already highlighted by the CEO of Dorna seem to re-emerge, Carmelo Ezpeletawho at the end of last year had not hidden his doubts about the conclusion of the works in time for September, preferring instead to postpone the appointment with the first Indian GP in 2024.