Information security | KRP has started a preliminary investigation into Lintilä’s Whatsapp case, suspects a data breach

Data breach has been recorded as a crime.

Central Criminal Police the Minister of Economic Affairs has started a preliminary investigation on Wednesday Mika Lintilän (center) on the Whatsapp case.

The matter is confirmed to HS from the communication of the Central Criminal Police. He was the first to tell about the start of the preliminary investigation Evening newspaper.

KRP did not comment to Iltalehte in more detail about the schedule of the preliminary investigation or, for example, whether Lintilä’s phone is in the possession of the online crime prevention unit.

Lintilä The Prime Minister was sent from the Whatsapp account Sanna Marinia (sd.) and Member of Parliament from Matias Mäky (sd) mocking meme.

Minister Lintilä has said that he has not sent the message himself.