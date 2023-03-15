Wednesday, March 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Information security | KRP has started a preliminary investigation into Lintilä’s Whatsapp case, suspects a data breach

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Information security | KRP has started a preliminary investigation into Lintilä’s Whatsapp case, suspects a data breach

Data breach has been recorded as a crime.

Central Criminal Police the Minister of Economic Affairs has started a preliminary investigation on Wednesday Mika Lintilän (center) on the Whatsapp case.

Data breach has been recorded as a crime.

The matter is confirmed to HS from the communication of the Central Criminal Police. He was the first to tell about the start of the preliminary investigation Evening newspaper.

KRP did not comment to Iltalehte in more detail about the schedule of the preliminary investigation or, for example, whether Lintilä’s phone is in the possession of the online crime prevention unit.

Lintilä The Prime Minister was sent from the Whatsapp account Sanna Marinia (sd.) and Member of Parliament from Matias Mäky (sd) mocking meme.

Minister Lintilä has said that he has not sent the message himself.

#Information #security #KRP #started #preliminary #investigation #Lintiläs #Whatsapp #case #suspects #data #breach

See also  Hockey Jere Lehtinen's descriptive assessment of the Lions' new top defenders
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Konami registers a trademark that could mean the return of Castlevania | EarthGamer

Konami registers a trademark that could mean the return of Castlevania | EarthGamer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result