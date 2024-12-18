Sweet He is in one of his best moments. This Christmas will be the first that you will be able to enjoy with Ariaher first daughter with Alba Paul. The ‘influencers’ welcomed their child last October, a year and a half after giving their courtship a second chance. However, the young woman, who usually shares with her fans some of the things that happen to her on a daily basis, has burst onto Instagram, a platform on which she has more than three million followers, announcing that she has been forced to I went to the emergency room because of horrible pain in my stomach and I cried like a baby.

Furthermore, he has pointed out that it is not something new: “We don’t know what it is, it already happened to me once when I was pregnant, so let’s go to bed and cuddle today.” The worry and pain experienced have caused the ‘influencer’ to return this Tuesday, December 17, to the hospital to undergo various tests to identify the reason for her illness. “I have proof, let’s see because with how hypochondriac I am and what I read in messages I’m screwed,” Dulceida shared through an ephemeral publication.

All this after some of his followers have told him, privately, the possible causes of the discomfort he had had. Of course, despite resting all day, he did not want to miss his brother’s birthday celebration: “I couldn’t miss it.” Furthermore, if it is characterized by something Sweet It’s about sharing how you feel. Therefore, it is not surprising that she has spoken out about how her life has changed with the arrival of her daughter into the world.

Likewise, he explained that although she is a baby who behaves quite well, such a small person requires special attention and, therefore, dedicate a lot of time to her. Also that the nights are difficult and this results in her being more tired than normal in her daily life. Even so, she is happy with the sweet moment she is currently experiencing with the family she has formed with Alba Paul.