In the press conference, the Porto coach did not reveal the physical conditions of the players struggling with injuries (above all Galen, Uribe and Otavio). Words full of affection for Inzaghi: “We won with Lazio and we are friends, but now our paths have divided”

The one that Inter will face tomorrow evening, in the first leg of the round of 16, is a Porto that has recovered, at least on paper, all three starters who were absent on Sunday. Sergio Conceição has in fact included Uribe and Galeno in the list of 25 called up, against Rio Ave both struggling with a nuisance in the adductor of his left thigh, and Otavio, back from a period of treatment in Brazil for a serious injury to his right thigh .

However, the former Inter and Lazio winger did not say who will take the field from 1′ against Inzaghi’s men: it is assumed that all three will not be in the starting line-up. Probably the only one used is Galen. But the doubt remains. “Some of the players I called up had injuries – said the Portuguese coach – and every player I called can give his contribution, maybe just for 20′. They’ve come out of the infirmary and tomorrow we’ll see in the last session if they’re available and for how long. We are doing everything to put them on the field and to have their contribution. Isn’t it risky? But are you really that worried… (smile, ed)”. See also Three injured when a van collided in Puerto de la Cadena

HIM AND SIMON — Conceição then spoke of his friendship with Inzaghi: “It’s not the match between him and me, but between two teams steeped in history like Inter and Porto. Simone and I were in Rome together and we won important titles with Lazio. Now we are on different paths and we do a more demanding job than that of a footballer. I expect a tough match against an opponent who has only lost once in the last three months. I know the strong points of Simone’s game and we will try to highlight the weaknesses. However, Inter remain a strong team, full of great individuals. They are used to playing every three days because they play in one of the strongest leagues in Europe. But we are not afraid because we are a historic club and we know them well these stages. Moving to the quarterfinals is an important and prestigious goal, but one that is also within our reach”.

Then on Lukaku: “Better an Inter with or without Lukaku? Do you want a headline for the newspapers… (laughs, ed) I’m not Simone and the choice is his. I have no preferences and I think of my forwards”. Here we are with his memories of his past as a Nerazzurri player: “The emotions are great because I have great affection for Italy, a country that welcomed me at the age of 22-23 and where I played at a high level. At Parma and Lazio I did well, at Inter a little less because I was injured and I showed less of my value. I love your nation which for me has more strengths than weaknesses”. See also When will Argentina play again in the World Cup in Qatar 2022?

Favorable tradition — Porto have executed the Italians in recent years by eliminating Roma, Juventus, Milan and Lazio. Inter are missing… Now he dreams of continuing the series: “We are a team with a great history and that’s why Inzaghi and Acerbi spoke so highly of us at the press conference. Since 2006 Porto have won a large number of national titles and internationals, but looking at the general level, we and Bruges were a step below the opponents qualified for the Champions League. This does not mean that we will not try to go through. For a team that does not play in the top five leagues of Europe, win the Champions League is almost impossible. The last one to succeed was Porto 20 years ago… The economic difference weighs heavily on the pitch.” When it came to analyzing the match tactically, he didn’t hold back: “Do you want to know if we’ll be more defensive than usual? We can’t escape from who we are as a team. We like to put pressure, be aggressive at every moment of the match comparisons with high-level teams are a huge challenge for me: taking care of all the details well, being ready… Against all opponents I prepare the match to the max, but it’s exciting to play against whoever is on the cards more strong and try to get through. Against Roma we lost in the first leg and won in the second leg and therefore anything can happen in the 180 minutes”. See also Inter do not let Milan escape: Perisic and Lautaro sign the coup in Udine

Grujic confident — Not even the Serbian midfielder hid his optimism: “We’re coming off 10 victories and we’ve also achieved success away from home, but tomorrow we’ll challenge a great team and we aim to put in a good performance, to give our all. We have confidence and this is important for get an important result”. Then on Inter: “They have a lot of good players and they’re a good team formation: they’re used to playing back three and we noticed that while preparing for the match. We’re still dreaming of a positive result.” On the many injuries that Porto’s squad suffers, he glossed over: “We’re strong as a team, not in terms of intensity. We don’t know who will recover, but whoever goes on the pitch will have to think about giving their best and putting their opponents in difficulty. The absence of Heavy Uribe? We don’t know who will play, I repeat. In midfield, however, we have several options.”

