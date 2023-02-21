We have just played four dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and although the marathon tournament will only culminate in August with matchday 27, there are teams that are beginning to shape themselves to be able to have a good tournament and, for what not, fight for the championship until the end.
There is only one cast of the 28 participants who won the four games they have played and therefore has perfect score: he lanus by Frank Darío Kudelkawho thrashed Rosario Central 3-0 and accumulates 12 of 12, but HurricaneWorkshops, Defense, River and Saint Lawrence they follow him closely.
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
1
|
LANUS
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
HURRICANE
|
10
|
4
|
3
|
WORKSHOPS
|
9
|
4
|
4
|
DEFENDING
|
9
|
4
|
5
|
RIVER
|
9
|
4
|
6
|
SAN LORENZO
|
9
|
4
|
7
|
MOUTH
|
7
|
4
|
8
|
NEWELL’S
|
7
|
4
|
9
|
CENTRAL ROSARY
|
7
|
4
|
10
|
BELGRANO
|
7
|
4
|
eleven
|
ARGENTINIANS
|
6
|
4
|
12
|
GODOY CRUZ
|
6
|
4
|
13
|
RACING
|
5
|
4
|
14
|
VELEZ
|
5
|
4
|
fifteen
|
TIGER
|
5
|
4
|
16
|
INSTITUTE
|
5
|
4
|
17
|
PLATENSE
|
5
|
4
|
18
|
SHUTTLES
|
4
|
4
|
19
|
SARMIENTO
|
4
|
4
|
twenty
|
STUDENTS
|
4
|
4
|
twenty-one
|
GYM
|
4
|
4
|
22
|
INDEPENDENT
|
4
|
4
|
23
|
UNION
|
3
|
4
|
24
|
AT TUCUMAN
|
2
|
4
|
25
|
BANFIELD
|
2
|
4
|
26
|
COLON
|
1
|
4
|
27
|
ARSENAL
|
1
|
4
|
28
|
CBA HEADQUARTERS
|
1
|
4
Gymnastics 2-0 High School
Hurricane 2-0 Barracas Central
Arsenal 0-3 Racing Club
Lanus 3-0 Rosario Central
Tiger 0-1 River Plate
Godoy Cruz 0-1 Students
Argentine Jrs 3-0 Belgrano
Newell’s 2-0 Banfield
Union 1-1 Colon
Boca Juniors 3-1 Platense
Workshops 2-0 Central Córdoba
Independent 0-2 Def. and Justice
Sarmiento 0-1 Velez
Atl. Tucuman 1-1 Velez
