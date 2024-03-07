Cincinnati, United States.- Brandon Vazquez thanked the Cincinnati FC for the good guys moments they lived together in the MLS before taking their suitcases to come to the Sultana of the Northwhere the people of the Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club.

He player Mexican American continues his professional career in Mexican League with the squad led by Fernando Gagowho this day won an important victory as a visitor in the Concachampions Cup.

Today the one who went to his home in the United States returned to play the match of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup in its 2024 edition in which he became the man of the match for scoring that goal that puts him in the middle foot the Monterrey team in the next phase.

Brandon Vázquez, because of the love he has for the institution and the prison, did not respectfully celebrate the goal that he scored in the goalkeeper's goal after finishing a ball over the penalty area about 23 minutes into the first half.

In the second half things got complicated for Rays of Monterrey, who were left with one less due to an irresponsible expulsion of Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre before a corner kick was awarded in favor of the local team.

The referee went to the bar and of course he observed the striker's slap on his opponent and since the ball was not moving he could not signal a penalty so the only thing that happened was Rodrigo Aguirre was shown a red card.

Rayados was not intimidated and continued fighting to try to get out of Cincinnati's home in the 86th minute. Germán Veterame settled in front of the frame and on the edge of the area he took a replacement that the goalkeeper managed to reject when he was already heading to the base. of the right post.

The gang was saved at certain moments, the tie was close to happening but the interventions of Edgar Andrada and the failures of the cinematic product allowed the victory in these first 90 to go to the Mexican team. 0-1 official.

