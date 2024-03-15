After the removal of Chivas in the Concachampions at the hands of America clubJavier Hernández made a statement that made the owner of the Águilas react, who did not hold back and responded to the number 14 of the Flock to remind him that although they won in the round of 8, that is not enough to save a season.

Hernandez Balcazar He said in a mixed zone that they managed to beat América, a club that they had told him was invincible and that this was already a great result for Chivas, a situation that sparked the debate about whether the result had been good despite the defeat or just He said to generate some controversy.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Thus, Emilio Azcárraga used his media to comment that América's defeat last Wednesday was just a setback but that that is not the important thing since they got the ticket to the next round and stressed that a match means nothing when América is the one who wins. carries the titles.

Javier Hernández, Chivas player | Photo: Jam Media | Photo: Jam Media

“I have always said it and I have commented it to coaching staffs, players and managers, this team is not made to win games, We built Club América, we love it and we work to win titles“he commented at a press conference.

“There was a lot of talk about failure when we didn't win a title. In that failure, many things are analyzed behind the scenes, within the club, which I don't think is failure, but here no one saves a season by winning a game,” he said.

Now Chivas and América will meet again this Saturday, March 16, for the third time in just 10 days to end their National Classics commitments. So far they are tied 1 to 1 with the victories, although America is the one who advanced in the

competence.