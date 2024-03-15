Hyper Light Breaker now has an official release window forEarly Access: will be available on PC later this year summer. According to the team, the AA period will last about a year. Console versions have not yet been confirmed.

Hyper Light Breaker is the prequel to Hyper Light Drifter. It's a game Open world 3D roguelite with the possibility of playing cooperatively. We are a Breaker, a mercenary sent to the Overgrowth with the aim of taking down an enemy known as the Abyss King. To do this it is first necessary to defeat the Crowns, powerful bosses who in turn are defended by Elite enemies.

We will be able to choose between various types of personages, short- and long-range weapons, and other rewards and upgrades that can also be carried over into subsequent games. Hyper Light Breaker will include various procedurally created biomes with a mix of content hand-crafted by the developers. We will be able to explore the environments with a hoverboard and a glider.