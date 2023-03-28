The possibility of André-Pierre Gignac traveling to Honduras for the first leg of the Concachampions quarterfinals in view of motagua it became a reality thanks to the measures taken by the Honduran government.

A statement from Migration’s national institute of the Central American country, dated March 22 of this year, establishes that airlines must suspend the mandatory use of masks, in addition to render without value and effect presenting PCR tests, antigens, vaccination card and any documentation related to Covid-19in accordance with Decree 12-2023, in its article No. 5 published in the Official Gazette “La Gaceta”, No 36, 186 of March 22, 2023.

Andre Pierre Gignacwho did not travel to USA for the second leg of the round of 16 against Orlando City because he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, now has a clear path to travel to Honduras next week with the cat team, unless an injury arises that prevents it. The first leg of the quarterfinals against the motagua will be the Wednesday April 5 on the field of Metropolitan Stadium of San Pedro Sula.

The Motagua fans are excited about the possible presence of André-Pierre Gignac in the catracho country and they hope it will be a box office magnet for the squad motagua. Since Gignac joined the feline team in 2015, the Auriazules have played seven games in this area due to commitments concachampionsbut only on one occasion did their greatest figure accompany them.