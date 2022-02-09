Long last Conan Chop Chop has a official release date: the March 1, 2022. Funcom made the announcement by publishing a new trailer, dedicated to multiplayer, so as to disprove those who wanted the whole project to be wrecked. Of course, the long delay in publication must have meant something.

Consider that when we tried Conan Chop Chop, now over a year ago, the game seemed to be practically over. Evidently it must have been heavily reworked following player feedback.

However, from March 1st we will be able to play it on Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Nintendo Switch, so we will see if it has been fixed or not and if the three years of waiting from the announcement are worth something.

The video itself is all about the multiplayer, that is, the cooperative mode between four players. Looking at the various sequences, the game now seems to have become much more dynamic than the old version, despite the setting being pretty much the same.

For those who still have doubts about the game, on February 21, 2022 it will be published on Steam a free demo, accessible to all. What better time to come back and try it?